The Kirkwood Police Department has announced the recent graduations of Sgt. Ryan Lawrence, Capt. Douglas Raymond and Lt. Sean Conners from selective and sought-after policing programs.
Sgt. Ryan Lawrence
Lawrence graduated from the first class of the Eastern Missouri Police Leadership & Command Preparatory Academy on March 10 at St. Peters City Hall. The academy was developed to guide the future leadership of policing in the St. Louis region.
Students in the academy met for one week a month, over seven months. During this time, Lawrence completed graduate-level programs covering criminal law, leadership development, diversity, management and public relations.
Students were required to complete and pass three exams, write a 20-page research paper and give a 15-minute presentation to commanders in the St. Louis area. Lindenwood University offers undergraduate and graduate hours for the successful completion of this academy.
Capt. Douglas Raymond
Raymond graduated as a member of the 285th session of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia, on March 16. Nationally, less than 1% of officers have the opportunity to attend the program.
Participants must have proven records as professionals within their agencies to attend. On average, these officers have 21 years of law enforcement experience, and usually return to their agencies to serve in executive-level positions.
Over the 10 weeks, Raymond completed graduate-level programs in criminal law, behavioral and forensic sciences, leadership development, management and public relations.
Lt. Sean Conners
Conners graduated from the School of Police Staff and Command at Northwestern University. Conners completed the 10-week Staff and Command program held in Maryland Heights from Jan. 23 to April 7.
The school provides upper-level college instruction in topics such as leadership, human resources, employee relations, organizational behavior, applied statistics, planning and policy development, budgeting and resource allocation. Each student must take written exams, make presentations and write papers.
Upon successful completion of the program, students may be awarded a total of six units of undergraduate credit from Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois.