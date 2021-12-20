Kirkwood High School is celebrating three seniors who earned perfect ACT scores. Helena Verbrugge, Sara Simkins and Ezra Mendelson all earned the highest possible ACT composite score of 36. While the actual number of students earning the top score nationally varies each year, on average, less than one-tenth of 1% of students who take the ACT earn the top score.
Verbrugge is a dual citizen of the United States and Belgium. She is a member of the KHS Pioneer Pride Marching Band and the jazz band, in which she plays tenor saxophone and the bassoon. She is also involved in the Mock Trial team and is a former member of the robotics team. She is currently enrolled in the St. Louis Centers for Advanced Professional Studies program in the engineering and advanced manufacturing strand. She plans to pursue a degree and career in environmental engineering.
Simkins is a member of the Mock Trial team, serves as the women’s captain of the racquetball team, is an officer in the KHS Club and works on costume designs for the KH Players. She loves reading and had a personal goal of reading a book a week in 2021. She is currently on book 44 for the year. After graduating, Simkins plans to pursue a degree in international relations.
Mendelson is a member of the tennis team and enjoys the collectible card game “Magic: The Gathering.” He favors math class, but enjoys all subjects. After graduating from Kirkwood High School, Mendelson said his plans are to tap into his math skills with a career in the casino field as a croupier.