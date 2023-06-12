In his May 29 Letter to the Editor, Mr. Vandercamp labels those who favor gun restrictions as “Comma Challenged,” and says that those people apparently do not read beyond the commas in the Second Amendment, failing to consider its last phrase: “... the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.”
I would suggest that Mr. Vandercamp has the reverse condition, in that he conveniently ignores the phrases before the commas: “A well regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, ...”
I would agree with him that the amendment should be read and considered in its entirety, including those parts both before and after the commas, in order to discern its meaning.
The primary means of national defense at the time of the founding of our country was anticipated to be a mobilization of a citizen militia, and that is the type of army that prevailed in The Revolutionary War. The founders wanted to ensure that in future times of need, an already armed citizenry could be quickly mobilized into a defense force. The purpose of the Second Amendment was to ensure that the arms necessary for such a national defense were already in the hands of those who would make up the militia, in order to expedite mobilization when necessary. That was 250 years ago. Our national defense strategy has obviously changed since that time.
I agree with Mr. Vandercamp that the Second Amendment should be read and understood in its entirety. That means that the phrases both before and after the commas should be read and understood in their entire context.
Robert Markowski
Kirkwood