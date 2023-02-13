Is our Second Amendment only for hunting and/or self-defense? Of the potential 70-plus amendments put forth to make our top 10 Bill of Rights, why would James Madison, the father of our Constitution, waste precious parchment and give the number two slot to stating the obvious — hunting has always been a way man has fed himself and everyone has always had the right to self-defense?
Could it be for We, the People, to protect ourselves against “ … repeated injuries and usurpations” from a tyrannical government that no longer secures our “Creator endowed … inalienable Rights … (of) Life, Liberty, Property, and the pursuit of Happiness?”
Why is it the first thing a tyrannical government does is disarm the people? King George III ordered British troops to seize the arms stored at Lexington and Concord starting our War of Independence, and Hitler’s Nazi Germany implemented its “final solution” (i.e. the Holocaust) after disarming its citizenry.
Even more instructive, Hong Kong enjoyed First Amendment rights of speech, peaceful assembly, press and religion for 156 years under Britain’s Basic Law. Until, in 1997, Britain handed Hong Kong back to Communist China for the promise of “one country, two systems,” but failed to leave behind a Second Amendment. One generation later, a flimsy surgical mask was all that stood between a peaceful protester and a facial recognition software directed governmental knock on the door.
Is our constitutional republic or any government on earth run by angels? History teaches our children’s inalienable and First Amendment rights depend upon their having Second Amendment security. Or, do you think bringing a knife and surgical mask to a gunfight will be good enough?
Daniel B. Bruzzini
Webster Groves