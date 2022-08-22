In 1997, saxophonist Gary Reynolds placed an ad in an LGBTQ magazine calling for musicians to be part of a small band to perform at the St. Louis Pride Parade. Ten people showed up for the first meeting.
Today, Band Together has grown to nearly 200 members ranging in age from 18 to 80.
“I had played in other community bands once I left school just so I could continue to have a musical outlet, but it never felt like home,” said Reynolds, BandTogether’s artistic director. “I would be referred to as ‘the gay sax player’ instead of Gary.”
When the band was still in its formative years, there were times when performers outnumbered audience members. But what started as a small group grew exponentially over the next 25 years. Now with almost 170 members, BandTogether has gone from performing in church meeting rooms to putting on shows at the 560 Music Center in University City, a facility capable of hosting full orchestra concerts.
Trumpeter and Shrewsbury resident Valery Welch was one of the first members of the band and is now its communications director. She remembers when the band for years played on the back of a flatbed trailer in the Pride Parade. That would change after a trip to Atlanta during the band’s fifth season when band members marched with the Atlanta Freedom Band.
“There weren’t quite as many of us at that time who were enthusiastic about being in a marching band,” said Welch. “So it took a little persuading, but once we got off that flatbed trailer we never looked back. We’re marching every year now.”
Webster Groves resident Katee Thornton became interested in joining the group after seeing BandTogether march in the Pride Parade in downtown St. Louis about six years ago. She began playing French horn in fifth grade and continued playing in bands until graduating from college. With BandTogether, she knew she had found another group to “come home to.”
“Band gave me that connection all through school and through college. It gave me a place to belong,” she said. “I was really searching for that again as an adult, trying to find a community. BandTogether really is like a family —between being a music community and also that LGBTQ space for me to exist.”
After telling her friend and fellow Webster Groves resident Annie Tichacek about BandTogether, Tichacek was moved to sign up, too. She is a tenor saxophonist who also played from sixth grade into college. After leaving her college bands, she said her saxophone “just sat” for 10 years.
“One of the big things that really drew me to BandTogether was the fact that it wasn’t an audition. I have a lot of anxiety about that,” Tichacek said. “A lot of ‘I’m not good enough for this.’ And so that was actually really warm, really welcoming. I feel like music is this great equalizer and everybody is welcome no matter what.”
Despite not holding formal auditions, the band is still known for its high caliber of play. With hours-long practices every week and featuring musicians of all abilities, BandTogether has made a name for itself both as a band and as a safe space for many musicians.
BandTogether founder Reynolds estimates that roughly a third of the band is currently made up of straight musicians, though the group never forgets its roots as an up-and-coming band for LGBTQ musicians.
“We’re so thankful to have become a musical organization at this point, and to have people ask us to perform at their events because they’ve heard us play, and not just because we’re having a pride event,” he said.
Reynolds said that families at BandTogether’s annual Christmas concert have told him how much they look forward to the performance every year, making it part of their own holiday traditions.
The band holds four concerts annually, performs at both PrideFest and Tower Grove Pride, and plays at events throughout the St. Louis metropolitan area. BandTogether’s current season — and 25th anniversary — is the group’s first time playing since early 2020, when concerts were canceled due to the pandemic.
“To be able to get back up and see everybody after that long and play that music again together was just amazing,” saxophonist Tichacek said. “It was such a long time in the making. It was just very near and dear to everybody’s hearts because of what it represented.”
This June marked the 25th anniversary of the reason BandTogether formed — PrideFest. Reynolds said it was “surreal and amazing” to be back at the Pride Parade this year.
“There’s nothing like turning the corner on Market Street, marching down that way and seeing all those people,” he said. “It’s a loud, thunderous, enthusiastic crowd that is just so happy to see you and so happy to hear you. As a performer, there’s nothing like it.”
Trumpet player Welch is amazed at the growth the band has continued to see since its first performances two-and-a-half decades ago.
“It’s so diverse in every way and I just love it,” she said. “It was incredible for me to realize that this band is so relevant to our community, that we are continuing to come in from all walks of life and all ages, and that keeps it vibrant.”
BandTogether is always accepting new members. Applicants must be at least 18 years of age, have their own instrument and be able to read sheet music.
“I still someday want to perform the national anthem at both Busch Stadium and at the Enterprise Center. I still would love for us to perform at Powell Hall someday,” Reynolds said. “It’s great to still ask, ‘What can we do next?’ We don’t feel like we’ve seen it and done it all. What’s the next thing?”
BandTogether will perform at Tower Grove Pride the weekend of Sept. 24.
Alexandria Darmody is a journalism student at Webster University, and an intern for the Webster-Kirkwood Times.