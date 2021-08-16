The Back & Neck Care Center of Webster Groves recently held its 23rd annual “Fan-Fare,” collecting eight fans and $100 in donations for Webster-Rock Hill Ministries. During the “Fan-Fare” offer, any new patient could bring in a new box fan and get an adjustment for free. Pictured (left to right) are Tina Creer, Jane Porchey, Yvette Bozdech, Rev. Derrick Bastian of Webster-Rock Hill Ministries, Linda Burns, Donte Huebschamm and Amor Smith. | photo courtesy of Back & Neck Care Center of Webster Groves