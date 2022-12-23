YES on S
Major bond issue passed in the Webster Groves School District
Voters in August went to the polls and gave a big thumbs up to a $45-million bond issue toward infrastructure improvements throughout the Webster Groves School District.
More than $10 million will go toward a complete renovation of Moss Field at Hixson Middle School. Kopplin Field, formerly Plymouth Field, at Webster Groves High School will also receive a facelift under Prop S, with new synthetic turf and additional parking spots.
Other Prop S improvements include long-sought upgrades to Knight Auditorium at the high school, exhaust hoods and fire suppression systems for family and consumer science classrooms, and new gym bleachers at Hixson Middle School.
A majority of Prop S funding is designated for projects such as exterior lighting, windows, water mitigation, masonry, pavement, retaining walls and roofs, gutters and eaves, as well as upgraded security systems and cameras, alarms and doors with key-card access.
School Districts Remove Books From Library Shelves
Parents in the Kirkwood School District started a conversation in late 2021 about which books should be allowed in school libraries. That discussion continued in 2022, triggering a review of the district’s book selection.
This year, the district implemented a template for librarians to record their book selection process, as well as an opt-out form that allows parents to restrict their child from checking out any book they deem inappropriate.
Senate Bill 775, which went into effect on Aug. 28, banned “explicit sexual materials” in schools. As a result, both the Kirkwood and Webster Groves school districts removed several books from their library collections.
The bill defines explicit sexual material as any pictorial, three-dimensional or visual depiction showing masturbation, sexual intercourse or abuse, including emphasizing the depiction of post-pubertal genitals. The bill makes exceptions for significant works of art or science.
Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, a Republican who is considering running for governor in 2024, has proposed policies for Missouri public libraries that would establish “age-appropriate guidelines” for adding books. The proposal forbids libraries to use state funding for materials that “appeal to the prurient interest of any minor.”
The move has library officials concerned. Officials from the Webster Groves Public Library and Rock Hill Public Library have called Ashcroft’s plan “state-sanctioned censorship.”
“The creation and enforcement of these additional policies would be financially and practically burdensome for public libraries, forcing librarians to police intellectual access,” the library directors said in a joint statement. “Definitions of ‘prurient interest’ could be weaponized to remove, brand and restrict access to materials or programs that showcase the stories and experiences of LGBTQ+, BIPOC, women and other historically marginalized communities.”
Record Rainfall
Flood-Damaged Homes Turn To Talk Of Buyouts In Webster Groves
July saw two rounds of record-breaking rainfall that left homes and businesses in Webster Groves and several other parts of St. Louis flooded.
About a dozen residents living along Deer Creek in Webster Groves — on North Forest and East Pacific avenues and Kuhlman Lane — were rescued from their homes by emergency responders who arrived in boats in the early morning hours of July 26. Kim Wilkins awoke at 3:30 a.m. that morning to strange noises in her North Forest Avenue home. When she put her feet on the floor, the water was up to her knees.
“I was really disoriented ... it was just shock,” Wilkins said. “I started to walk around and was hitting things because things were floating. It was just bizarre.”
A section of Manchester Road in Brentwood and Rock Hill was impassible due to floodwaters. Businesses along the stretch, including the popular Trainwreck Saloon, were damaged and forced to temporarily close.
Storms dumped more than eight inches of rain on the St. Louis area on Tuesday, July 26, breaking a more than century-old record for rainfall in a 24-hour period. A second round of rain hit the St. Louis area roughly 48 hours later on Thursday, July 28, causing more flood problems.
Vehicles were half submerged near Laclede Station Road and Marshall Avenue in Webster Groves, making the intersection impassable. Water covered the entire parking lot of the Deer Creek Shopping Center, and floodwaters also engulfed the nearby Deer Creek Bar and Grill at 3233 Laclede Station Road in Maplewood. The restaurant has since reopened.
Six homes in Webster Groves were designated as “substantially damaged” by floodwaters. The city is currently working with federal emergency agencies toward a possible buyout of the damaged homes. In all, nearly two dozen Webster Groves homes were damaged.
Webster Elects New Mayor
Laura Arnold defeats Kathy Hart in city’s most closely-followed race
For the first time in 24 years, Webster Groves voters in April elected a mayor whose name was not Gerry Welch.
With Welch opting to end her record-breaking reign as the city’s top elected official, the April race for mayor pitted Council Member Laura Arnold against former Council Member Kathy Hart. Arnold defeated Hart by nearly 54% of the vote, with the mayor’s race garnering an impressive 40% voter turnout.
For months prior to Hart’s campaign for mayor, she had been critical of the city’s new management team. Those criticisms were shared by Welch, who supported Hart’s candidacy.
A council member at the time, Arnold said she had enjoyed a “good working relationship” with the city’s management team.
“It’s not a landslide, but it is a statement about the direction people want to take in Webster Groves, and I do think that is an important statement,” Arnold said following her election-day win. “It’s important to realize that whether people voted for me or not, my job is to work for all of Webster Groves. We have to do this together.”
Newcomer Emily Hixson Shepherd and incumbents David Franklin and Pam Bliss emerged from a field of six candidates to win election to the city council.
In addition to electing three council members and a new mayor, voters in Webster Groves on April 5 passed Prop U, which allows for the collection of sales tax on out-of-state items purchased online. That same measure had failed by just 13 votes a year earlier.
In Shrewsbury
Residents OK major property tax hike
In April, Shrewsbury voters went to the polls and approved Prop A — a property tax increase that raised the residential tax rate of 37.7 cents per $100 of assessed value to the $1 tax rate ceiling. The measure passed with 60% of the vote. For a home appraised at $200,000, the increase will be roughly $236 a year.
City leaders said Prop A, which is expected to generate up to $930,000 annually for the city, was necessary to support and maintain critical services for the health, safety and welfare of Shrewsbury residents. Officials said the tax increase would be used to fund city services including police, fire and emergency medical services, public works, and parks and other facilities.
Earlier this month, however, as the city developed its budget for 2023, some residents complained that the budget did not include substantial pay raises for police and firefighters — something they say was promised as part of Prop A’s passage. That budget was passed on Dec. 20. (See story on page 4A)
Prior to the April vote on Prop A, Shrewsbury Mayor Mike Travaglini said that critical city services — namely police and fire/EMS — could be reduced and potentially be further outsourced if Prop A wasn’t passed.
In addition to passing the property tax hike, voters in Shrewsbury overwhelmingly approved Prop U, a local use tax on the purchase of goods by residents from out-of-state vendors.
Tornado Touches Down In Kirkwood, Warson Woods
Flooding wasn’t the only natural disaster to touch the lives of residents in the Webster-Kirkwood Times readership area in 2022.
An EF-O tornado, the weakest of tornado designations, touched down in West County on Thursday night, May 19, causing damage in Kirkwood and Warson Woods.
On Woodlawn and Adams, a tree fell on the property of Kirkwood Baptist Church. Trees were uprooted and homes sustained damage in surrounding neighborhoods. A tree crashed through the roof of Andrew and Lindsey Paulter’s home on Glendower Drive in Kirkwood.
“My wife and I are grateful that neither us nor our three children were home when it happened and that we’re all safe,” Andrew Paulter said.
The tornado started less than a mile from downtown Kirkwood around 5 p.m. on May 19. It moved northeast to Warson Woods, crossing Manchester Road before dissipating near Brentwood.
On Bodley Avenue in Kirkwood, power lines that had fallen to the ground caught fire. In Warson Woods, two large trees fell on vehicles in the 1500 block of Renderer Drive. Though Glendale was spared from much of the damage caused by the storm, several trees toppled and covered roadways.
Two Apartment Buildings Slated For Kirkwood Road
Work began in 2022 on a pair of new apartment buildings to be located in the heart of downtown Kirkwood, along the east side of North Kirkwood Road.
The James will rise five stories and include 152 apartments and more than 7,000-square-feet of ground-floor retail space. The development, located at the former United Missouri Bank site, is slated to be completed in early 2024.
More recently, the Kirkwood City Council in October approved a 60-unit apartment building, dubbed Kirkwood Apartments, at the site of the old Commerce Bank on North Kirkwood Road at East Adams Avenue. The location is just a block south of The James. The Kirkwood Apartments will include retail space and a public gym.
“We need people living in downtown Kirkwood. This is how we’re going to survive,” Kirkwood Mayor Tim Griffin said following the vote to approve the Kirkwood Apartments project. “I think projects like this will bring new people to Kirkwood.”
Both The James and Kirkwood Apartments were met with some citizen opposition. The size of the projects, parking and increased traffic to downtown Kirkwood were some of their concerns.
New Chief, New Truck, New House For Fire Department
In Webster Groves
Christmas came early for the Webster Groves Fire Department. In May, the city agreed to buy a new, $1 million ladder truck, and in October the community celebrated the opening of the department’s long-awaited new firehouse.
About half the cost of the new ladder truck, which is expected to arrive by the beginning of the new year, will come from the city’s American Rescue Plan allotment.
Lobbying the city for a new ladder truck was Fire Chief Brett Ellis. Ellis was selected to lead the department in November 2021 and officially began his duties on Jan. 3 of this year. Ellis, who previously served as assistant fire chief for the Harris County Emergency Services District in Texas, replaced retiring chief Tom Yohe.
The new Firehouse No. 2, located at South Elm and East Rose avenues, was funded by a $5 million bond issue supported by 82% of the voters in April of 2019. The modern engine house and living quarters, totaling 11,300-square-feet, replaces the former 65-year-old structure. Shipment delays and building supply shortages stalled the project and forced it over budget by $300,000.
Webster Groves Mayor Laura Arnold, City Manager Marie Peoples and Fire Chief Brett Ellis welcomed the public to the Oct. 22 grand opening, giving thanks to city officials who made the new facility possible, and in particular, thanking the citizens of Webster Groves for their support in turning a fire station into a state-of-the-art firehouse.
Projected Deficits Result In Layoffs In Webster Groves
In January 2022, the city of Webster Groves released a report comparing projected city revenues over the next five fiscal years to projected expenses over that same period. The eye-opening results showed the city running increasingly larger deficits over the next five years, culminating in an $8 million deficit by fiscal year 2027.
The city’s new fiscal year budget was due by July 1. City Manager Marie Peoples in May prepared city council members for what she said would be some “difficult conversations” during the budget process.
“I think the reality of the matter is we’re going to have to reduce some staff,” said Mayor Laura Arnold. “We all wish we had other options, so please don’t think we don’t understand the human cost.”
Those human costs came in June when the city eliminated four and a half positions, including two full time positions in the Parks and Recreation Department — Recreation Manager Steve Clark and Administrative Coordinator Michelle Clemens. The two had more than 40 years of service between them. The job cuts came on June 9, just two days after the council had discussed making roughly $1 million in budget cuts.
Peoples said at the time that because 76% of the city’s budget costs come from personnel, position eliminations were necessary. Eleven vacant city positions were frozen for fiscal year 2022. Though the city received $4.6 million from the American Rescue Plan, those funds cannot be used toward staff costs, Peoples explained.
With significant cuts made to the 2023 fiscal budget, Peoples said: “We have a great foundation to continue working to solve the structural deficit and build a sustainable financial future.”
Despite budget slashes, city officials in September purchased a pair of electric vehicles for the police department at a combined cost of $132,140 — remaining resolute in their commitment to fund a more sustainable community.
Kevin Johnson Executed For Killing Of Kirkwood Police Sgt.
Kevin Johnson was pronounced dead by the state of Missouri at 7:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29., just hours after the U.S. Supreme Court had denied his request for a stay of execution.
Johnson, age 37 at the time of his death, was 19 years old when he shot and killed Kirkwood Police Sgt. William McEntee on July 5, 2005. Johnson opened fire on McEntee as he sat in his patrol car, blaming him in the death of his 12-year-old half brother who had died earlier that day after suffering a seizure. Police were at the home at the time, serving a warrant against Johnson for an alleged probation violation.
McEntee, 43, was a husband and father of three children, who were ages 13, 10 and 7 at the time of his murder.
In the months leading up to Johnson’s execution, a public effort was mounted to spare Johnson’s life. His attorneys noted his age at the time of the crime, and that Johnson believed McEntee had failed to help his younger brother. Attorneys for Johnson also said that he had become a changed man in prison, and served as a role model to other prisoners.
They also pointed to the determination of a special prosecutor, appointed by the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, who found “clear and convincing evidence of racial bias by the trial prosecutor.”
In the days, and even hours, leading up to Johnson’s scheduled execution, the Missouri State Supreme Court rejected a stay, as did the U.S. Supreme Court. Johnson left a 19-year-old daughter and a grandchild.
“Mr. Johnson’s claims were reviewed by state and federal courts, and no court reversed his conviction or sentence,” Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said in a written statement following the execution. “We hope that this will bring some closure to Sgt. McEntee’s loved ones who continue to anguish without him.”
Medicinal Marijuana Facility An Ongoing Hot Topic In Des Peres
After months of delays and debates, the Des Peres Board of Aldermen approved a conditional use permit for the city’s first medical marijuana dispensary. Root 66 is in the works at 12095 Manchester Road, the former location of Paperdolls Women’s Clothing Boutique.
The less-than-enthusiastic board of aldermen voted under advice from Des Peres City Attorney Chris Graville, who warned that the city could face litigation if it did not approve the application, which met all city zoning requirements.
Prior to the vote, the project was hung up with the board of adjustment, after it received a challenge from its future neighbor, tutoring center Mathnasium. The for-profit tutoring business argued that it should be considered a school, making Root 66 ineligible for its proposed location. The board of adjustment denied this motion.
Though ownership of Root 66 has expressed interest in the possibility of selling recreational marijuana at some point, the upgrade will have to wait until the state of Missouri — and the city of Des Peres — drafts legislation on the matter.