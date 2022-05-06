The 21st annual Jim Schoemehl Run to fight against ALS (also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease) will again offer a hybrid style event where runners and walkers of all ages are invited to participate either virtually or in person.
The in-person 5K and 10K runs will be on Saturday, May 7, starting from Webster Groves High School, 100 Selma Ave. Both races begin at 7:30 a.m. People can participate virtually from now through Saturday, May 14.
Registration is $35 for adults, and $25 for ages 18 and under. Ninety percent of all profits will be donated to this year’s race beneficiary, Karen Eisenhauer, and the other 10% will be donated to ALS.
The Jim Schoemehl Run is hosted and conducted entirely by Webster Groves High School students to raise awareness and funds in support of local families affected by ALS, as well as larger groups whose purpose is to help families in need. The event has raised more than $300,000 since its inception in 2001.
The run was created by a Webster Groves High School student when a teacher’s husband, Jim Schoemehl, was diagnosed with ALS. Although Schoemehl lost his battle with ALS in 2003, his legacy lives on in the annual run. For more information or to register, visit jims5k.org.