The fairgrounds are located on the Eden Seminary grounds, at the corner of East Lockwood and Bompart across from Webster University. For parking information, visit the Webster Groves High School Band-Aides page wgcommunitydays.org/parking/. For more information about Webster Groves Community Days or to contribute to the fireworks, visit the city’s website at webstergroves.org/communitydays or contact the Webster Groves Parks and Recreation Department at 314-963-5600.
SCHEDULE OF EVENTS
SATURDAY, JULY 1
2 to 11 p.m. • Fairgrounds
Lions Club Carnival, Midway Booths, BBQ & Bands
$30 Unlimited Carnival Ride Wristbands (2 to 11 p.m.)
6 to 10 p.m. • Fairgrounds
Live Music — The Heydays
SUNDAY, JULY 2
2 to 11 p.m. • Fairgrounds
Lions Club Carnival, Midway Booths, BBQ & Bands
$30 Unlimited Carnival Ride Wristbands (2 to 11 p.m.)
6 to 10 p.m. • Fairgrounds
Live Music — The Mindbenders
MONDAY, JULY 3
5 to 11 p.m. • Fairgrounds
Lions Club Carnival, Midway Booths, BBQ & Bands
6 to 7 p.m. (Registration 5:30-6 p.m.) • Recreation Complex Gymnasium
Pet Parade
6 to 10 p.m. • Fairgrounds
Live Music — Offtopic
TUESDAY, JULY 4
10 a.m. • Lockwood/Selma to Elm Avenue and East Glendale Road
Parade
2 to 7 p.m. • Fairgrounds
Lions Club Carnival, Midway Booths, BBQ & Bands
3 to 7 p.m.
Live Music — Bluestone Roots
9:45 p.m. • Memorial Field
Fireworks Spectacular