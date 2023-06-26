ride

Catherine Cook, Charlotte Leary, Sky Dastgah-Bradford and brother Kai have some fun on the Twister ride at last year’s Lions Club Carnival. This year’s Lions Club carnival and barbecue will again be held on the grounds of Eden Seminary in Webster Groves. | file photo by Ursula Ruhl

The fairgrounds are located on the Eden Seminary grounds, at the corner of East Lockwood and Bompart across from Webster University. For parking information, visit the Webster Groves High School Band-Aides page wgcommunitydays.org/parking/. For more information about Webster Groves Community Days or to contribute to the fireworks, visit the city’s website at webstergroves.org/communitydays or contact the Webster Groves Parks and Recreation Department at 314-963-5600.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

SATURDAY, JULY 1 

2 to 11 p.m. • Fairgrounds 

Lions Club Carnival, Midway Booths, BBQ & Bands

$30 Unlimited Carnival Ride Wristbands (2 to 11 p.m.)

6 to 10 p.m. • Fairgrounds 

Live Music — The Heydays

SUNDAY, JULY 2

2 to 11 p.m.  • Fairgrounds

Lions Club Carnival, Midway Booths, BBQ & Bands

$30 Unlimited Carnival Ride Wristbands (2 to 11 p.m.) 

6 to 10 p.m. • Fairgrounds

Live Music — The Mindbenders

MONDAY, JULY 3

5 to 11 p.m. • Fairgrounds

Lions Club Carnival, Midway Booths, BBQ & Bands

6 to 7 p.m. (Registration 5:30-6 p.m.) • Recreation Complex Gymnasium  

Pet Parade

6 to 10 p.m. • Fairgrounds 

Live Music — Offtopic

TUESDAY, JULY 4   

10 a.m. • Lockwood/Selma to Elm Avenue and East Glendale Road 

Parade 

2 to 7 p.m. • Fairgrounds 

Lions Club Carnival, Midway Booths, BBQ & Bands 

3 to 7 p.m.

Live Music — Bluestone Roots

9:45 p.m. • Memorial Field

Fireworks Spectacular 

 