Finishing its 82nd season, The Bach Society of Saint Louis recently announced a full roster of concerts and community events for the 2023 St. Louis Bach Festival.
The festival will begin on March 10 at 6:30 p.m. at Ladue Chapel Presbyterian Church, 9450 Clayton Road. The 2022-2023 Bach Society Young Artist award recipients will present a free community concert showcasing their talent. The performance will include a wide selection of music from operatic and oratorio repertoire.
“Bach to Black” will be presented on March 12 at 3 p.m. at First Baptist Ferguson, 333 N. Florissant Road. The performance will showcase Yamaha Artist pianist Rochelle Sennet in a concert that celebrates the diversity of classical music, highlighting Bach’s music alongside compositions by Black composers. This free event is presented in collaboration with Pianos for People and First Baptist Ferguson with support from Moneta Group Charitable Foundation.
The audience will have an opportunity to sing along with members of the Bach Society Chorus during the free Community Spring Sing on March 18 at 11 a.m. at The Church of the Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows in Belleville, Illinois, 442 S. Demazenod Drive.
On April 22 at 3 p.m., The Bach Society will present “Bach for Strings: 1 Suite, 2 Concertos and 25 Alleluias!” at Salem United Methodist Church, 1200 S. Lindbergh Blvd. Concertmaster Lenora-Marya Anop will lead The Bach Society Orchestra in a performance highlighting the expansive variety of J.S. Bach favorites. A highlight of the 2023 St. Louis Bach Festival, this virtuosic performance will showcase the incredible talent of The Bach Society Orchestra, featuring critically-acclaimed soprano soloist Mary Wilson. This concert is presented by Tad and Catherine Edwards.
Concluding the festival, The Bach Society will present J.S. Bach’s “St. Matthew Passion” on April 29 at 2 p.m. at Pillsbury Chapel at Missouri Baptist University. Led by music director and conductor A. Dennis Sparger, The Bach Society Chorus and Orchestra will be joined by the Missouri Baptist University Chamber Singers. Together, they’ll share the power and intimacy of this masterpiece through Bach’s engaging account of the Gospel story.
The concert features an internationally recognized cast of baroque soloists featuring Steven Soph as the Evangelist, Stephen Morscheck as Jesus, soprano Josefien Stoppelenburg, mezzo soprano Meg Bragle, tenor Dann Coakwell and baritone Alexander Dobson. The concert is presented in collaboration with Missouri Baptist University Choral Department. This concert is presented by Mary Pillsbury Wainwright and is sponsored in part by Linda and Tyree Derrick.
“Not only does The St. Louis Bach Festival pay tribute to the life and work of J.S. Bach, but it is an uplifting time to gather as a community,” said Executive Director Melissa Payton. “This year, we’re excited to welcome new partners and perform in new venues. There is something for all types of music lovers to enjoy, and we look forward to welcoming longtime and new friends to these events.”
Purchase tickets for individual events or the entire festival at bachsociety.org/festival.