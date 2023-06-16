The Sunset Hills Parks & Recreation Department invites the community to “Markets and Music” the second Wednesday of the month, July through September, from 5:30 to 8 p.m., at the Sunset Hills Community Center, 3915 Lindbergh Blvd. Live music starts at 6 p.m. Admission is free and the events are open to all ages.
- Wednesday, July 12 — The Wild House Kats
- Wednesday, Aug. 9 — Retro Band
- Wednesday, Sept. 13 — Greg Heany Band
Enjoy live music, cold drinks, craft vendors and food. Visit sunset-hills.com/parks for more information.
Vendor spots are $35 per date. Contact drosen-huitt@sunset-hills.com for vendor information.