Tickets are now available for the Fabulous Fox Theatre’s 2023-2024 Broadway Series. Choose a seven or eight-show package and enjoy the best Broadway has to offer.
“Beetlejuice: The Musical” hits the Fabulous Fox stage Oct. 10-22. Based on Tim Burton’s film, this hilarious musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange teenager whose life changes when she meets a recently-deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes.
“Tina: The Tina Turner Musical” runs Nov. 14-26. An uplifting story like no other, this musical is the inspiring journey of a woman who broke barriers and became the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll.
The eight-show package includes “‘Twas the Night Before” by Cirque Du Soleil, Nov. 29 to Dec. 10. This is Cirque Du Soleil’s first holiday show, based on the Christmas classic poem.
Everyone’s favorite Scottish nanny heads to St. Louis in “Mrs. Doubtfire: The New Musical Comedy,” running Dec. 26, 2023, to Jan. 7, 2024. Based on the beloved film, this musical tells the story about an out-of-work actor who will do anything for his kids.
The hit musical “Funny Girl” runs Jan. 23 to Feb. 4, 2024. This love letter to theatre has the whole shebang!
The deeply insightful and downright hilarious “Company” arrives Feb. 27 to March 10, 2024. This revelatory new production of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s groundbreaking musical comedy is boldly sophisticated.
“Moulin Rouge: The Musical” presents a world of splendor and romance from April 30 to May 12, 2024.
A tribute to Michael Jackson, one of the greatest entertainers of all time, “MJ” hits the stage May 28 through June 9, 2024.
To learn more or purchase tickets, visit fabulousfox.com.