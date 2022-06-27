CD1

Children enjoy a colorful teacup ride at last year’s Webster Groves Lions Club Carnival. | photo by Ursula Ruhl

The fairgrounds are located on the Eden Seminary grounds, at the corner of East Lockwood and Bompart across from Webster University, in Webster Groves. For parking information, visit the Band Aides page wgcommunitydays.org/parking/. For more information about Community Days or to contribute to fireworks, please visit the city’s website at:

www.webstergroves.org/communitydays or contact the Webster Groves Parks and Recreation Department at 314-963-5600.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

FRIDAY, JULY 1 • FAMILY NIGHT

5 to 11 p.m.

Lions Club Carnival, Midway Booths and BBQ 

$25 Unlimited Carnival Ride Wristbands! 

Fairgrounds

6 to 7 p.m. (Registration 5:30-6 p.m.)

Pet Parade

Recreation Complex Gymnasium  

8:15 to 10:15 p.m.

Family Olympics Pool Party

Aquatic Center

SATURDAY, JULY 2

2 to 11 p.m. 

Lions Club Carnival, Midway Booths and BBQ

Fairgrounds 

SUNDAY, JULY 3

2 to 11 p.m.

Lions Club Carnival, Midway Booths and BBQ 

$25 Unlimited Carnival Ride Wristbands 5 to 11 p.m. 

Fairgrounds 

MONDAY, JULY 4   

10 a.m.

Parade 

Lockwood/Selma to Elm Avenue and East Glendale Road

11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Lions Club Carnival, Midway Booths and BBQ 

Fairgrounds

9:30 p.m.

Fireworks Spectacular 

Memorial Park 