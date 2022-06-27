The fairgrounds are located on the Eden Seminary grounds, at the corner of East Lockwood and Bompart across from Webster University, in Webster Groves. For parking information, visit the Band Aides page wgcommunitydays.org/parking/. For more information about Community Days or to contribute to fireworks, please visit the city’s website at:
www.webstergroves.org/communitydays or contact the Webster Groves Parks and Recreation Department at 314-963-5600.
SCHEDULE OF EVENTS
FRIDAY, JULY 1 • FAMILY NIGHT
5 to 11 p.m.
Lions Club Carnival, Midway Booths and BBQ
$25 Unlimited Carnival Ride Wristbands!
Fairgrounds
6 to 7 p.m. (Registration 5:30-6 p.m.)
Pet Parade
Recreation Complex Gymnasium
8:15 to 10:15 p.m.
Family Olympics Pool Party
Aquatic Center
SATURDAY, JULY 2
2 to 11 p.m.
Lions Club Carnival, Midway Booths and BBQ
Fairgrounds
SUNDAY, JULY 3
2 to 11 p.m.
Lions Club Carnival, Midway Booths and BBQ
$25 Unlimited Carnival Ride Wristbands 5 to 11 p.m.
Fairgrounds
MONDAY, JULY 4
10 a.m.
Parade
Lockwood/Selma to Elm Avenue and East Glendale Road
11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Lions Club Carnival, Midway Booths and BBQ
Fairgrounds
9:30 p.m.
Fireworks Spectacular
Memorial Park