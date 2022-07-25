Travel has come roaring back, and Sunrise Tours is the #1 tour operator in St. Louis to meet the needs of the pent-up demand.
Kirkwood-based Sunrise Tours, specializing in group vacation packages for retirement aged travelers, has seen a tremendous growth in interested travelers looking to get out and on the road. “We are at a point where the desire for travel has led to more departures in 2022 than ever anticipated. People are anxious to travel after two years of staying at home. Keeping up with the high demand has been the challenge, but it’s a challenge we gladly welcome” says Sunrise Tours President Brent Dalrymple.
Sunrise Tours was founded by Des Peres, MO residents Jim and Charlene Dalrymple in 1994 and is now run by their son Brent, graduate of Washington University and resident of Glendale with his wife and daughter. While focusing on consistent customer service and creative tour itineraries, Sunrise Tours has grown steadily for over 25 years in both domestic and international tours.
International tour manager and marketing specialist Jack Baumann has spent the last year working with Sunrise to enhance their international tour offerings. “Traveling abroad has always captivated my adventurous spirit. There’s nothing quite like standing in front of a 1,000-year-old castle, walking down the same street Julius Caesar walked, or making new friends in a local Irish pub.”
This past March Sunrise successfully led a group of travelers through Ireland for St. Patrick’s Day. Crowds cheered and bagpipes played as the 60-person strong group marched through the beautifully quaint town of Killarney in Southwest Ireland at the foothills of the country’s largest National Park. The group even had the opportunity to meet the local mayor of Killarney, an experience they will not soon forget.
The U.S. recently dropped its Covid testing policy for international travelers, and coupled with other countries dropping their entry requirements, Sunrise expects to see a rise in international departures. “We expect to see a greater number of interested travelers for our international tours as foreign travel opens back up”, says Dalrymple.
While many domestic tours have since sold out in 2022, Dalrymple says some cabins are still open on two Sunrise Tours private chartered European river cruises. The Rhine: Basel to Amsterdam in September will feature a 3-day pre-tour in Germany’s Black Forest before cruising north through Europe’s most picturesque locations. The Magical Danube in October features the medieval city of Prague on the front end and Budapest on the back, a unique itinerary that will touch five countries in total.
12166 Old Big Bend Rd. #202 • Kirkwood • 314-470-9464