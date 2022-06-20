Sit back, relax and enjoy the annual Making Music Concert Series in Kirkwood Park. These free concerts are held on Saturdays at the Lions’ Amphitheatre in Kirkwood Park from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
• June 18 — Joanna Serenko
• June 25 — St. Louis Wind Symphony
• July 9 — RiverBend
• July 23 — Serapis
• Aug. 13 —Ross Bell Band
• Aug. 27 — Southside Creole Playboys
Fall Harvest Concert — Oct. 8
Bring lawn chairs and picnic baskets and enjoy sixties and seventies Americana and country rock by Rosewood at Walker Lake in Kirkwood Park at 2 p.m.