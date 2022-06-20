making music

Sit back, relax and enjoy the annual Making Music Concert Series in Kirkwood Park. These free concerts are held on Saturdays at the Lions’ Amphitheatre in Kirkwood Park from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

• June 18 — Joanna Serenko

• June 25 — St. Louis Wind Symphony

• July 9 — RiverBend

• July 23 — Serapis

• Aug. 13 —Ross Bell Band

• Aug. 27 — Southside Creole Playboys

Fall Harvest Concert  — Oct. 8

Bring lawn chairs and picnic baskets and enjoy sixties and seventies Americana and country rock by Rosewood at Walker Lake in Kirkwood Park at 2 p.m.