Jim Murphy remembers receiving a phone call in December of 2020.
“A friend of mine who has three little kids called and said, ‘I’m going crazy,’” said Murphy, of Kirkwood. “It ended up with 10 of us in his backyard.”
Murphy said the group continued to meet in his friend’s backyard for about a week. This then progressed to meeting in parks, and eventually Murphy began holding recovery meetings all over town so people could still get together outdoors during the height of the pandemic.
Murphy is the founder of STL Recovery Fun, a nonprofit organization with the goal of helping the recovery community in St. Louis enjoy sober lives through fun outdoor activities.
Murphy refers to himself as someone who is in longterm recovery. He has been sober since January 1991. During his sobriety, he has served on the board for PreventEd and The Next Step, two other nonprofits in St. Louis that help those in recovery.
Murphy has been involved in many recovery activities, but COVID-19 prevented many in recovery from getting together, especially throughout the first year of the pandemic in 2020.
COVID-19 forced many churches to close their doors, resulting in most recovery meetings and get togethers to be held virtually. According to Murphy, recovery meeting attendance dropped by nearly 50%. Because the pandemic posed a tough time for the recovery community, Murphy started STL Recovery Fun in April of 2021.
“Part of the secret sauce for recovery is creating a group of people who you want to have fun with and who are there for you when you need them,” he said. “It’s not just all trauma and bad — it’s in good times and all that. If it’s not as much fun to be in recovery as it is in drinking and using, people will go back to drinking and using.”
Katie McGrath is a longtime friend of Murphy who has helped in organizing STL Recovery Fun’s upcoming RecoveryFest STL. The event is Sunday, Sept. 25, noon to 6 p.m., at the Kirkwood Amphitheater in Kirkwood Park. The free event will include three bands, with food available for purchase from food trucks.
McGrath said STL Recovery Fun helped pull her out of the isolation during the pandemic.
“We’ve lost friends. Our friends have lost children to addiction ... it has just been a terrible time,” McGrath said. “But we can fight it by seeing each other face-to-face, getting together, dancing, listening to great music and just enjoying company that you don’t get with a screen.”
This weekend’s musical celebration at Kirkwood Park will be the first major event the organization has hosted. The alcohol and drug free event invites all members of the recovery community and their allies to come celebrate how fun it is to be sober.
RecoveryFest STL will host three bands involved in the recovery community — Galaxy Red, Jake’s Leg and the Peter Mayer Band. McGrath, a musician herself, said music along with community has been very helpful in her own recovery process.
“There’s something mighty powerful about music,” she said. “How it can connect people in ways that simple words can’t. So we are hoping to use these great bands to get people really responding. It will be way more than a picnic, and way more than a meeting. It will bring the kid out of all of us.”
With a background in advertising, McGrath has been helping Murphy with social media and promoting RecoveryFest STL.
Doug Black, vice president of the board for STL Recovery Fun, has also been heavily involved in the process of starting the group. Black hopes the nonprofit will soon be able to expand to reach even more members of the St. Louis recovery community.
He wants more of the work to focus on the inner city and other lower socio-economic areas to help individuals get a leg up on early sobriety. Black said it can be difficult for people in those areas to find a community of support.
“I got sober when I was 20,” Black said. “If I didn’t have the people around me — like physically around me — there’s no way I could have done it. I mean, there’s no way.”
McGrath and Murphy also express how having a fun, loving and supportive community was the life-changing power for them.
Murphy’s recovery process began in 1988. He said his life looked great on the outside — he had a family and a nice job. But he couldn’t pull himself away from the bottle and other destructive behavior he was engaging in at the time.
After meeting with a group in 1991, Murphy decided to get serious about recovery. He said the group really helped him learn how to have fun while being sober.
“These guys showed me how recovery can be more than just this veil of tears and the thought of, ‘My life is over and I will never have fun anymore,’” Murphy said. “They helped me become the man I always wanted to be, the father I wanted to become and the son I wanted to be. I needed people. I needed people that were living lives I wanted to live, and those people showed me how I could do it.”
Murphy is hoping to create the same experience with everyone in the recovery community through STL Recovery Fun. He said the people he wants to reach most are the ones who don’t yet know that sobriety is a wonderful way to live life and the importance of having a community of people to do it with.
According to Murphy, the people who typically show up to recovery meetings are those who are currently in crisis. He said no one comes to meetings because their life is going great — it’s usually because they have reached rock bottom and now they need help.
McGrath is grateful to have a community where she knows she has people to fall back on when she needs it.
“If I had tried to do this on my own, to get sober alone, I don’t know if I would have been successful,” she said. “I am pretty sure I would’ve been terribly bitter and isolated, but when you have a group of people who are rooting for you, you want to try. You want to give it your best.
“People on the other side can’t imagine how much joy comes out of the community that we have together,” she added. “Who would’ve thought a bunch of 60-year-olds playing pickleball could have this much fun?!”
RecoveryFest STL will be from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25, at the Kirkwood Park Amphitheater in Kirkwood Park, 111 S. Geyer Road. STL Recovery Fun encourages participants to show up clean and sober to this alcohol and drug free event. For more information, visit stlrecoveryfun.com.
Kaelin Triggs is a journalism student at Webster University and an intern for the Webster-Kirkwood Times.