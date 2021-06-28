Webster Groves Lions Carnival at Eden Seminary, July 1-4
Community Days Parade July 3
Fireworks at Memorial Field, July 4 Pet Parade July 1
Community Days Pool Party July 1
Forced to skip a year due to the pandemic, the Webster Groves Community Days and Lions Carnival and Barbecue returns for 2021 with a few changes.
Lions Club Carnival & Barbecue
The Webster Groves Lions Club will hold its annual carnival and barbecue July 1-4 on the grounds of Eden Theological Seminary in Webster Groves, 475 E. Lockwood Ave. — a new venue from past years.
Carnival & Barbecue Hours:
• July 1 & 2: 5 to 11 p.m. (Unlimited rides with purchase of $25 wristband)
• July 3: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
• July 4: 1 to 11 p.m.
Carnival Entertainment:
July 1: Castillo, 7-9 p.m.
July 2:The Happy Ending Band, 6-10 p.m.
July 3: Mindbenders, 6-10 p.m.
July 4: Rhythm Rockers, 6-10 p.m.
Parking:
Parking prices are $5 at the Webster University parking garage, 568 Garden Ave., and $10 at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 9 S. Bompart Ave.
All parking proceeds will go directly to assist Webster Groves bands with traveling costs and other expenses. For those planning on driving a golf cart to the carnival, please park at either parking lot location. There will be no golf cart parking on the carnival grounds.
The west parking lot at Eden Theological Seminary is reserved for individuals with disabilities.
Children’s Pet Parade
The Children’s Pet Parade will be held on Thursday, July 1, at 6 p.m., in the gymnasium at the Webster Groves Recreation Complex, 33 E. Glendale Road. Participation is free.
Advanced registration is encouraged, but not required. Register in advance on the city’s website at wgparksandrec.com or on the day of the event from 5:30 to 6 p.m. at the Webster Groves Recreation Complex.
Community Days Pool Party
The Community Days Pool Party will be held on Thursday, July 1, from 8:15 to 10:15 p.m., at the Webster Groves Aquatic Center, 33 E. Glendale Road.
Pre-registration is required by Monday, June 28. Cost is $10. Register on the city’s website at wgparksandrec.com or in person at the Webster Groves Recreation Complex.
Community Days Parade
The Webster Groves Community Days Parade will be held on Saturday, July 3, at 10 a.m. The start line has moved up slightly this year and the parade will begin at Lockwood and Sylvester avenues by the Webster Groves Public Library and The Elle on Lockwood.
Fireworks
The fireworks show is also returning as part of this year’s festivities in Webster. The fireworks will be at 9:30 p.m. Sunday, July 4. They will launch from Memorial Field at 33 E. Glendale Road.