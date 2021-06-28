• July 1-4 — New location this year on the campus of Eden Theological Seminary
I said most of this five years ago, and it is still true today ...
Two simple words ... “LION’S Carnival.”
Two simple words that have meant so much, to so many, for so long. Since 1926. That is a long time!
Another year to remember... 1960. That’s when the LIONS were invited to join in with the Webster Groves July 4 Community Days at Memorial Field.
That’s a long time as well, and the LIONS are still working on improving the experience.
Then again, you might be a newbie to the concept. Doesn’t matter. First of all, let me tell you, we got us some new digs for this event.
Eden Theological Seminary has graciously allowed us the use of its property and we are very grateful.
There will be so much to do. So much to see. So much to eat (We’ve got you covered). And it’s there for everyone. So bring your family, your friends, and your neighbors (even the ones who give you apples for Halloween).
“Rides,” you say? You gotsta have rides? We got your rides. Eighteen of ’em including two inflatables for the younger crowd.
We’ve also got two unlimited ride wristband days: Thursday, July 1, and Friday, July 2. You can ride from 5 to 11p.m. Each day is only $25.
Food? Now you want food? Well, the LIONS do have some good eats.
We’ve got BBQ ribs, rib tips, pork steaks, chicken, bratwurst, burgers, and hot dogs.
Mmmmm, nummies!
Then, to dress it up, there’s corn on the cob, baked beans and coleslaw. There are also chips and cookies.
And to wash that down we have a great variety of cold, frosty, beverages to choose from.
Ahhhhh. Refreshing! But, what to do next?
Well, friends, there are games to play, live music to be heard, and rides galore! I may have mentioned the rides. There are some real humdingers (go ask your grandparents about that one).
And have I mentioned FIREWORKS?
There will be a bunch of those bright, colorful, shootsie-bangie things going up on Sunday night, July 4. (Remember, the proper sequence is “Ooohhh,” then “Ahhh,” then “Ohhhh”).
There is handicap parking on site at the west parking lot of Eden’s campus for $5. Across the street, at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, there is $10 parking available. (Please cross at Lockwood and Bompart intersection).
Parking is also available at the Webster University parking garage for $5, an approximate eight minute walk away.
There is no shuttle service this year. However, there will be a “Drop Off” location for your convenience.
All parking proceeds go to Webster Groves High School Band-Aides.
Now, The Fine Print
The July 4 Carnival & BBQ is the LIONS single largest investment of time and money. It requires over 6,000 labor hours of planning, setting up, running, cleaning up, and putting it all away just to make this happen.
This carnival is our major fundraiser for the year, and a lot of the money has gone to help many folks, not only internationally and nationally, but locally as well. Some of the recipients of our help include:
Webster Groves Fire Department, Webster Groves Police Department, Webster Groves High School Baseball team, Webster Groves Youth Baseball/Softball League, Webster Groves High School football team Turkey Day Luncheon, Webster Groves High School Band, college scholarship awards available to at least 10 local high school graduates each year, Missouri LIONS All-State Marching Band, Missouri LIONS All-Star Football, Make A Difference Day, LIONS Athletic Field at Memorial Park, Webster Groves Historical Society, Delta Gamma Center for Children with Visual Impairments, Kilo Diabetes & Vascular Research Foundation, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Mid-America Transplant Services, Mid-South Eye Care Foundation, St. Louis Society for the Blind, Missouri School for the Blind, Webster-Rock Hill Ministries and Leader Dogs for the Blind.
The Learning Center Meals on Wheels, Special Olympics, Young Life, Webster Groves LIONS Easter Egg Hunt, Community Days fireworks, Memorial Park maintenance and restoration, The LIONS Club International Foundation and the Ambrose Family Center (F.A.C.E).
Check our website for more information: www.webstergroveslions.com