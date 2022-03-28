The city of Webster Groves has released the 2021 Annual Comprehensive Financial Report for the city. The report shows that the general fund balance improved in 2021 to $11,701,366.
“The annual comprehensive financial report is an ‘unqualified’ audit, meaning there are no deficiencies,” Webster Groves City Manager Marie Peoples said. “While we faced a difficult financial year, I believe the audit shows we are on firm footing and will meet the challenges of the upcoming budget season while continuing to provide excellent service to the community.”
The comprehensive report is a set of financial reports produced by the city to comply with the reporting rules set by the Government Accounting Standards Board. An independent auditor then audits the report using the standards.
The goal of the independent audit was to provide reasonable assurance that the basic financial statements of the city for the year ended June 30, 2021, are free of material misstatement. The auditors concluded that the city’s financial statements for the year ended June 30, 2021, are fairly presented and conform with industry standards.
The city of Webster Groves Annual Comprehensive Financial Report for FY2021 shows the following:
• The city’s total net fiscal position is $56,000,925
• The city’s total net position increased by $3,172,346
• FY2021 revenue in the general fund was $1,075,253 less than budgeted
FY2021 Expenses in the General Fund was $1,271,119 less than budgeted.
• The general fund balance improved in FY2021 to $11,701,366 and the unassigned fund balance for FY2022 improved to $9,156,418 or 52% of total general fund expenditures
• The city’s total debt decreased by $1,415,000 or 18% during the current fiscal year due to debt service payments of $1,415,000 being paid according to the debt payment cycle.