The St. Louis County Library will celebrate Black History Month with virtual programming throughout February.
All events will be held virtually via Zoom or on the library’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/STLCoLibrary. Registration information and more details are available at www.slcl.org/events. Participants will receive Zoom information via email immediately after registering.
Keynote Event — Thursday, Feb. 11, 7 p.m.
Suspense writing legend Walter Mosley presents the crowning achievement in the iconic Easy Rawlins detective series: a crackling, moody, and thrilling novel of vast scope and intimate insight, and a soulful call for justice by any means necessary.
James Clark will receive the Frankie Freeman Inspirational Award during the program, featuring the keynote address. Clark is the vice president of public safety and community response, for the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis.
Poetry Workshop with Pacia Anderson — Saturday, Feb. 13, 1 p.m.
Local poet and word artist Pacia Anderson will present a poetry workshop exploring creative presentation, Black history and poetic form.
Set the Night to Music — Friday, Feb. 19, 7 p.m.
Join St. Louis County Library for an online performance featuring the saxophone melodies of Rhoda G.
Draw Your Own Black Hero — Saturday, Feb. 20, 1 p.m.
Local artist Cbabi Bayoc will teach participants how to draw their own Black hero.
The Black Rep presents “The Incredible Jungle Journey of Fenda Maria” — Thursday, Feb. 25, 7 p.m.
Based on an African folktale, nothing goes right in this little village since the prince has fallen victim to the terrible witch, Takaya, and has been sent into a long sleep. It falls upon a young girl, Maria, to cross the jungle and cry 12 jars of tears in order to release the prince from his sleep.
Gift of Gospel — Saturday, Feb. 27, 1 p.m.
Join St. Louis County Library for an inspirational afternoon of gospel music. Performers include Gregg Haynes and the Happy Guitar, singers Frank and Stephanie Thompson, and saxophonist Angelo Shaw.