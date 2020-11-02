Tickets for “Applause!,” Stages St. Louis’ virtual gala on Nov. 6, are on sale now. Beginning at 6 p.m., ticket holders can log into an evening of entertainment supporting Stages’ artistic and education programs.
The event includes a cocktail hour, silent auction, clips from audience favorite productions, a live raffle, a grand tour of the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center and entertainment featuring Broadway star and Tony-winner Beth Leavel.
For tickets and more information, visit https://stagesstlouis.org/special-events.
The silent auction is now open for viewing and early bidding. Silent auction packages will be available for pickup by winners the week following the event.