The Greater St. Louis Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America has decided to cancel this year’s Scouting for Food event due to rapidly rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the area.
Typically, bags are dropped off and food donations are then picked up at area homes. This year, the council is encouraging people to donate in one of two ways:
• Through the council’s Text-To-Donate campaign; text “SCOUTFOOD” to 91999 to donate.
• By dropping off food donations to collection sites at retail stores around the region; locations will be announced soon.