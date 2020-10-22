The Webster-Kirkwood Times will once again hold its annual “One Stop Charity Drop” on Make A Difference Day on Saturday, Oct. 24.
Make a difference in the community by donating to local organizations from 9 a.m. to noon at the Webster Groves Recreation Complex, 33 E. Glendale, in front of the Aquatic Center.
Organizations are requesting the following items:
APA of Missouri: Children’s books about animals; long-shredded paper; cat scratchers (cardboard or posts); metal bowls; leashes; dog collars; neck scarves for dogs; durable dog toys; wash cloths; hand towels; dog and cat toys; pooper scoopers; pet wipes/baby wipes; Ziplock bags (snack and sandwich size); dog shampoo and conditioner (not flea and tick); 55-gallon trash bags; paper plates; soda flats; paper towels; laundry detergent. Also some plastic tote bins with a snap on top.
Charity Sharity: Fabric (cleaned and folded); yarn; batting; fiberfill; sewing notions, tools or equipment, including sewing machines.
Christian Family Services: Children’s books; diapers; baby wipes.
Nurses for Newborns: Diapers of all sizes, especially sizes newborn, 3, 4 and 5; diaper wipes; gently used/new clothing, size newborn-2T; baby food; baby and mom toiletries and hygiene products; cleaning products; bottles; pacifiers; baby toys; bottle brushes.
Webster Groves Lions Club: Eyeglasses and sunglasses.
Webster-Rock Hill Ministries: Canned food such as vegetables, fruit, meat; personal hygiene products including toilet paper, soap, shampoo; feminine hygiene products; laundry detergent.