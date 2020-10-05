Like many things during this time of COVID-19, this year’s Ivory Crockett Run for Webster offers a new take on an old classic.
The run, which is traditionally held on the third Saturday in October every year and draws several hundred participants, will be virtual this year.
Registration closes Oct. 17, but participants can complete their run, or several runs, any time from now through Oct. 31. There will be a variety of 5K (3.1-mile) routes to choose from, plus a brand new race route organizers have always wanted to offer. Runners can also choose multiple routes.
“Much like the Webster-Kirkwood Times, we’re a hometown classic reinventing ourselves in the pandemic,” said Katie Frank, who has been a volunteer for several years and currently serves as the race’s marketing director. “We’re taking the run virtual, mapped out several 5K routes and added family scavenger hunts at all of the schools in an effort to help families feel connected to the district.”
There are 5K routes starting from every school in the district including Avery, Bristol, Clark, Edgar Road and Hudson elementary schools; the Givens/Steger Sixth Grade Center; Hixson Middle School; and Webster Groves High School. Runners can upload their times to the race website to compare themselves against others, though it’s certainly not required.
In addition to the 5K routes at each school, new this year is the Crockett Challenge 5K — a race that starts and finishes at Webster Groves’ Ivory Crockett Park in honor of the run’s namesake. In 1974, Ivory Crockett ran the fastest 100-yard dash with a manual timing of 9.0 seconds — a record that stands today.
The annual run, now in its 17th year, is a community-wide celebration of Crockett’s achievement, Crockett traditionally greets runners at the finish line of the race, but obviously that’s not possible this time.
Crockett Challenge 5K
This year’s new premier Crockett Challenge (Virtual) 5K begins and ends at Ivory Crockett Park in North Webster, which is an unexpected upside of taking the run virtual.
“This is a huge deal for us because we’ve always wanted the run to go to Ivory’s park, but we’ve never been able to do it,” Franke said, noting the usual route starting from Webster Groves High School would cross several busy intersections and include at least one train crossing to finish at Ivory Crockett Park. Police departments have declined the request for such a route in the past.
But this year’s virtual run makes it possible. The Crockett Challenge is a hilly course that takes runners throughout historic neighborhoods, starting and finishing at Ivory Crockett Park in North Webster.
The Crockett Challenge 5K is the only “race” that will be tracked as a competitive event, and medals will be given to the overall female and overall male winners.
Scavenger Hunt
While there’s no mass start or the popular Pancake Breakfast as in years past, race organizers have planned something else in the way of family fun for this year — a scavenger hunt.
The scavenger hunts, which will take place at each elementary school, will be held Saturday, Oct. 17, from 1 to 4 p.m., rain or shine.
“We always have great family activities at the run, and this is our big family offering this year,” Franke said. “We’re going to hold virtual scavenger hunts at each of the schools, using the GooseChase app (on smart phones). It’s a ridiculously fun game where families can each play as their own teams to complete challenges around the school grounds. We’ll have a variety of activities for them to complete, and we might even have a few teacher volunteers, so kids could actually get to see some of their teachers. Everything will be masked and socially distant for safety, of course.”
Even though this year’s event looks different, race organizers are hoping for a great turnout — virtually on the run courses and in-person but socially distant at the scavenger hunts. They also hope it brings a bit of normal in these not-so-normal times.
“Last spring, after everything shut down, we weren’t sure if we wanted to go to all the effort of putting on the race, but in the end we knew that if there’s one thing people were going to need at this point, it was any sort of normalcy,” Franke said. “So what if we can’t do the big event we always love? We can at least try to do something even just a little bit ‘normal’ for our community ... and we’ve got to do it for Ivory.”
Register
The virtual runs are $15 each, and participants can sign up for multiple runs at a discount. Unlimited runs are $30. The classic “Run for Webster” shirts can be purchased separately or as part of the Crockett Challenge. The scavenger hunt is $5. For more information or to register, visit runsignup.com/Race/MO/SaintLouis/IvoryCrockettRunforWebster.
Proceeds from the event benefit the Webster Groves School District Foundation, which uses the money to gift grants and scholarships to school district students and staff. A large portion of the money raised goes to the Ivory Crockett Scholarship, which is for Webster Groves High School students going into the healthcare field.