The much-beloved Kirkwood Greentree Festival returns Friday, Sept. 15, through Sunday, Sept. 17. In addition to jamming out to live music and marching in the annual Greentree Parade, attendees will have an opportunity to peruse numerous vendor booths selling food, arts and crafts, and other goods.
Even the savviest of festival goers may not realize there’s a special requirement of Greentree Festival food vendors — they must donate 20% of their proceeds to a charity of their choice. According to Kirkwood’s Director of Parks and Recreation Kyle Henke, the practice started under former parks director Dave White.
“They were looking for a way to control an influx of commercial food vendors and preserve the space for more local food vendors,” Henke explained. “Their thought was that, being local, the 20% charity donation would potentially stay in Kirkwood and continue to support the community financially. It also just happened to result in a greater variety of food. Over the years, the charities have grown to support places as far away as the Philippines.”
Ichon Parish food vendor Flo Koenigsfeld said with the profits from her booth at the Greentree Festival in 2022, she was able to donate $4,000 to Mary Mediatrix Parish in her hometown of Ichon in the Philippines. She also sponsored lunch and games for 400 people in the town.
Kathy Paulsen of Keep Kirkwood Green takes the 20% donation requirement a step further, donating virtually all of her booth’s bottled beverage sales to the cause of planting trees in Kirkwood.
“Each fall since 2010, Keep Kirkwood Green has planted between 60 and 100 saplings along Kirkwood streets and in residents’ front yards through the 50 Trees planting initiative,” said Paulsen. “This year, we will plant our 1000th tree in Kirkwood with volunteers on Saturday, Nov. 4.”
Paulsen said the oldest trees — planted at about 6 feet tall — are now over 30 feet tall.
“These trees are adding beauty, producing oxygen and absorbing water runoff in Kirkwood’s neighborhoods,” she said. “In the future, the shade provided by these trees, as well as the mitigation of summer heatwaves, will be appreciated by our residents and future generations.”
Kirkwood residents who wish to participate in the program or request a free tree may contact KeepKirkwoodGreen@gmail.com. There is no cost to residents to receive a free tree, planted by volunteers, within 25 feet of the street. Residents are asked to water the trees for two to three years.