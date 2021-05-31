The 20 mph speed limit in Des Peres is “unenforceable,” according to a traffic study conducted by Public Works Director Steve Meyer. He summarized the study results for the Des Peres Board of Aldermen at its May 10 meeting.
Meyer began the traffic study three years ago and has collected data at 90 locations throughout the city. Sensors attached to the streets show that most drivers exceed the 20 mph speed limit.
“When residents say it’s people cutting through the subdivision who are speeding, it’s not,” he said. “Most of the time it’s people who live in the neighborhood. When 90% of vehicles are speeding, it has to include the people who live there.”
Meyer said that while 20 mph isn’t enforceable, he isn’t suggesting that the city raise the speed limit.
Streets with some of the worst speeding include Fairoyal Drive, Gray Avenue and Highland Avenue, according to the study. Bumpouts will be constructed this year at three points on Fairoyal Drive, from Barrett Station Road to East Royal Drive. An engineering contract for conceptual design of Highland Avenue was also approved at the May 10 meeting.
Meyer said he will continue to collect data at additional areas of concern, as well as update data on streets that have already been studied.
“This will help determine whether our traffic calming efforts have been successful over time,” he said.
Meyer explained that traffic calming efforts refer to the three “E’s” — engineering, education and enforcement.
“We educate with message panels, radar feedback and communications, and the police enforce with warnings and tickets,” he said. “The engineering aspect includes data collection, and sometimes design changes.”
To view the full traffic study, go to Traffic-Data-Analysis-April-2021 (desperesmo.org).