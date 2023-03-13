With Des Peres’ only medical marijuana store awaiting approval to sell recreational marijuana, aldermen have elected to conduct a traffic study.
Root 66, 12095 Manchester Road, received a conditional use permit in August 2022 to sell medical marijuana. Following passage of Missouri Amendment 3 in November 2022, the facility has since applied to sell recreational marijuana as well.
On Feb. 28, the Des Peres Board of Aldermen approved a $20,000 contract with The Lochmueller Group to conduct a traffic and parking impact study on recreational marijuana dispensaries. Alderman John Pound said the endeavor is worth the cost.
“There is so little data available on marijuana dispensaries,” Pound said. “This will take a lot of time to contact other states around the country that have had recreational marijuana dispensaries for several years.
“Based on the research and data mining they must do, the cost is justified,” he added. “It will also provide traffic information regarding other businesses for that stretch of Manchester Road.”
Des Peres resident Bryan McDonald, who is a former member of the city’s planning and zoning commission, said that several commission members were concerned about the “Take 5 Car Wash” planned for across the street from Root 66.
“A condition of all conditional use permits is that the petition will not cause traffic issues,” McDonald said. “With the handling of the Take 5 Car Wash petition, I do not see how traffic for a high sales volume, high traffic comprehensive marijuana store will qualify as an acceptable use.”