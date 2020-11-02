I fear we’ll never get another try.
Gone are the days
We could do as we like.
Seems like everything we do
Hurts another side.
Can’t seem to find a plot
To place some common ground.
Sides are too far apart.
Lands too unsound.
Some walls are built
Just to keep the others down.
And that’s no damn good.
Used to think that the watershed
Would give us life.
It did that. It did more.
It also taught us
We all know how to fight.
“My gain’s what you despise.”
The watershed turns to bloodshed
In the blink of an eye.
I love it when we’re told “Comply”
Or else we’re wrong.
Sarcasm aside
Too many freedoms have gone.
Stuff like that makes me think
We’ll never get along.
So we keep living making livings
Trying to find our way.
We get used to a change.
Does no good to complain.
Often glancing back at
What we call the good ‘ol days.
And that’s no damn good.
We keep pointing our fingers
At the other side.
Never once do we ask ourselves
How it might affect the other’s fight.
It’s just “Mine. It’s all mine!
Stay away from my side
Or I’ll desecrate your freedom tonight.”
Used to think that the watershed
Would give us life.
It did that. It did more.
It also taught us
We all know how to fight.
“My gain’s what you despise.”
The watershed turns to bloodshed
In the blink of an eye
And when somebody pulls their gun,
Everybody’s on the run.
The watershed turns to bloodshed
In the blink of an eye.
I wrote these lyrics over a decade ago. They felt relevant at the time, and they still feel relevant today. I suspect they have been relevant many times throughout history.
Many of the issues we are facing today are the same issues we have been dealing with for a very long time. They feel different now. They feel worse, more urgent. I have a hunch as to why that is. Enter the internet.
While the internet is being used for good, it is also being used as a major tool in dividing us by those with agendas to push. It couldn’t be more obvious. The ability to reach and influence thousands, if not millions, is just a click away. It’s never been easier.
As humans, we must gain control over the internet, its abusers and the negative effects it is having on us. Unabated, as history has proven time and time again, it’s only a matter of time until we see bloodshed once more.
Are there issues that need to be addressed? Definitely. But I feel the way people are going about it is turning people away from those issues and doing more harm than good. A more common sense approach is needed rather than the extreme actions we are witnessing on a daily basis.
Happy Halloween!
