There are two upcoming forums for candidates running for the Webster Groves School District Board of Education in the April 5 election.
The Jefferson Township GOP Club is hosting a forum on Wednesday, March 16, at the Hawken House Hearth Room, 1155 S. Rock Hill Road. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with the forum beginning at 7 p.m.
The Webster Groves School District is hosting a candidate forum on Wednesday, March 30, 7 to 9 p.m., at Hixson Middle School, 630 S. Elm Ave. The forum will be moderated by the League of Women Voters. The forum will also be lived streamed.
There are two three-year terms and a single one-year term available on the board. Candidates vying for the three-year terms are Justin Hauke, Brian Middendorf, Alex Kahn (incumbent), Allen Todd (incumbent) and Robert (Bob) E. Dorries Jr. Candidate Joshua (Josh) Rainey has withdrawn from the race.
Candidates vying for the one-year term are Tara Scheer, Barbara Strang and Courtney Schaefer.