The Theatre Guild of Webster Groves has been vandalized several times in the past few weeks. The vandalism has included several broken windows to the house that serves as a theater and is nestled between other residences at 517 Theatre Lane in Webster Groves.
It appears the windows have been broken out by someone throwing large rocks, according to Barbara Mulligan, president of the board for the Theatre Guild of Webster Groves. She added that after the most recent incident, which occurred the night of March 17, guild members located a bicycle and several beer cans under the porch.
“I’ve been with the theater since 1981 and this is really the first incident of vandalism that we’ve had — and now it’s happened several times,” Mulligan said. “There’s always someone (with the theater) coming and going here, but we’ve just had weird things happening.”
Mulligan hopes whoever is responsible for the vandalism will be caught and held accountable. She said the theater guild has reported the incidents to the Webster Groves Police Department.
Webster Groves Police Chief Dale Curtis said two juveniles were arrested and charged with tampering with a vehicle in that area during the same time frame as the broken window at the Theatre Guild of Webster Groves.
“We suspect they are responsible for the damaged window, but do not have probable cause for warrant application,” he said, adding that at this point they can only be considered persons of interest in the vandalism.