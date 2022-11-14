Seventeen Missourians, including two Kirkwood residents, were recently recognized during the first Missouri Good Neighbor Week.
Kirkwood residents Olivia Oglesby and Tom Gibson received awards in the “Most Engaged Neighbor” category during Missouri Good Neighbor Week, which was held Sept. 28 to Oct. 4. The week was celebrated by Missourians from all walks of life by doing and reporting acts of neighborly kindness. Participants reported over 12,000 neighborly acts throughout the week.
Oglesby, the owner of Teleo Coffee in Kirkwood, was nominated by Sarah Kim. In her nomination, Kim said Oglesby serves and supports other small businesses, donates to nonprofits and sets an example of community connection.
“Olivia’s entire mission is loving her neighbor,” Kim wrote. “She and I met through the small business community, and I continue to be impressed and inspired by her work, as well as her ‘Love Your Neighbor’ coffee.”
Gibson was nominated by his neighbor Hilde Van den Borre, who knows Gibson from his daily walks in her neighborhood, as well as his friendliness and helpfulness.
“Tom puts our newspapers at our door daily, year round, for 12 to 15 neighbors. He brings the garbage bins up to the garage, helps with pruning trees, checks in regularly with the elderly and the sick, and helps with groceries,” Van den Borre said. “He asks for nothing in return. We are blessed to have this saint in our neighborhood.”
Gibson and Oglesby were selected from 115 nominees. All nominees received a $10 Amazon gift card and items from The Hopeful Neighborhood Project.
Missouri Good Neighbor Week was sponsored by The Hopeful Neighborhood Project based in St. Louis and the University of Missouri Extension in Greene County.