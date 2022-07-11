The “2,000 Mules” video makes no sense. The tracking cell phone system can be purchased publicly. Of course, the movie is based on the swing states the former president lost trying to show that the election was rigged.
My wife drives to school every day during the school year along the same route. If any tracking was done near a polling place she passed she could be counted as a mule.
I will not watch this documentary because its premise is easily disproved. How can the filmmakers prove that Soros and Zuckerberg helped fund these mules?
Greg Powers
Ballwin