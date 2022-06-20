For a summer of food, beer and live music, check out 1860’s Saloon, Game Room & Hardshell Cafe at Ninth & Geyer in the Historic Soulard neighborhood.
With music nightly — twice on Saturdays and Sundays — and no cover, 1860’s Saloon is where fun happens 365 days a year.
With a beautiful Old World-style saloon, a game room with foosball, shuffleboard, darts and arcade games, and dining in a New Orleans courtyard atmosphere at the Hardshell Cafe, 1860’s is three experiences in one.
Visit 1860saloon.com to check out the menu, see who’s playing and learn more about what’s on tap.