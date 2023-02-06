The Women Legislators of Missouri Caucus is sponsoring its annual scholarship competition for graduating seniors. Young women in Missouri who are high school seniors and plan to attend college may apply for one of 16 $1,000 scholarships.
Candidates must fill out an application and submit a 500-word essay answering the question: “If you were a state legislator, what is one specific goal you would hope to achieve and why?” Download the application at bit.ly/molegwomen. The deadline is March 1. Selected recipients will be invited to a reception at the capitol.