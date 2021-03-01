Jan. 6, 2021, was an attack on our country, incited by a president and fueled by Republicans who refused to honor the will of the people.
Numerous Republican senators have now wrongly paved the way for a future president to violate the Constitution. These same Republicans have put their political self interest ahead of what’s best for our country and attempted to deny us the power of our vote and now, the pandemic and economic relief Americans need.
It’s time to honor working Americans and focus on passing the COVID-19 relief package. If you work hard and provide a service society depends on, then you deserve to be paid enough money to put a roof over your head and food on your table.
Is $15 an hour enough? Probably not, but at least it’s a start. It is wrong to force employees to go on food stamps just so we can pay 20 cents less for a burger or shareholders can earn a bit more. Fifteen dollars an hour is the right thing to keep the USA great and for Congress to support.
Ellen Wentz
Kirkwood