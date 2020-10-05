Hands On Kirkwood, the annual one-day mission blitz where everyone in the community is encouraged to help others, will look a little different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Most projects are postponed until next year, including the winter clothing store, electronic recycling and paper shredding. Outdoor home projects, however, are still on, as is the food/baby items collection drive, free winter car check and notary availability for mail-in and absentee voting ballots. These events and services are all happening on Saturday, Oct. 3.
Visit HandsOnKirkwood.org to see all of the volunteer opportunities and register. Sign up as an individual or group to help with outside-only yard projects or help clean up the historic Father Dickson Cemetery.
Don’t want to go out, but still want to help? Visit www.HandsOnKirkwood.org and get something for others in need from Hands On Kirkwood’s Amazon store. Supporters can also donate $14 — one for each year of Hands on Kirkwood — directly on their Kirkwood utility bill.
Those in need of help with yard work or small outdoor home repairs can call 314-965-2349, ext. 111, on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Scheduled Events
Free Winterize Car Check: 9:30 a.m. to noon on Oct. 3 at Kirkwood Baptist Church, 211 N. Woodlawn Ave. Volunteers will inspect cars and provide visitors with recommended items to follow up with a mechanic. Windshield wiper fluid will be topped off and tires and batteries will be checked.
Free Notary for Mail-in and Absentee Voting Ballots: 9:30 a.m. to noon on Oct. 3 at Kirkwood Baptist Church, 211. N. Woodlawn Ave. Volunteers will notarize mail-in and absentee ballots. Residents must wear a mask, have proper ID and bring their own pen.