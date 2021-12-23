The WKT made it to another year’s end and once again we’ll be taking a week off for a much deserved break for the staff. Our next issue will be Jan. 7, 2022.
Shortly before I wrote my first column for the inaugural relaunch of the Webster-Kirkwood Times, I came up with an idea that I wanted to experiment with.
For each column I’ve written, I picked a song that complements it. Sometimes the connection to the song was the lyrics, sometimes it was the title, and still other times it was connected by the overall feel of the song. Sometimes it was a mix.
I picked songs that I’ve always liked and wanted to see what that playlist would sound like. Truth is, without context, it sounds like a jumbled up mix of random songs! The playlist link is: tinyurl.com/yh8zayma.
But considering the context of my columns, I’ve set up a little contest to see who can best guess the correct connection. Visit: tinyurl.com/WKTRandy and try to guess whether it was the lyric, title or feel of the song for each column. There may be more than one correct answer for each column. The person with the most correct answers will win a $50 gift certificate from either Downtown Kirkwood or Webster Groves, winner picks. In the event of a tie, the winner will be selected randomly. Here’s a recap of the columns/songs.
1. Hello There (Cheap Trick)
2. Watershed (Just1L)
3. Let’s Go Crazy (Prince)
4. Life of Illusion (Joe Walsh)
5. Where Have All The Good Times Gone! (Van Halen)
6. Here Comes The Sun (The Beatles)
7. When You Were Young (The Killers)
8. Time To Move On (Tom Petty)
9. Celebration (Kool & The Gang) /Ain’t No Stopping Us Now (McFadden & Whitehead)
10. Idiots Rule (Jane’s Addiction)
11. Running Down A Dream (Tom Petty)
12. Highway To Hell (AC/DC)
13. Reindeer Games (Just1L)
14. Three Little Birds (Bob Marley)
How’s Our Driving?
One thing we wanted to do as new owners was stay in the middle of the road with our journalism. We tried not to veer to the political right or left, but instead lay out the facts and allow readers to decide for themselves. Based on phone calls from both sides of the issues, we seem to have done pretty well. We know we can do better, so that’s our goal for 2022.
Christmas Wish Fulfillment Center
Back in September, the WKT took part in the annual Greentree Parade in Kirkwood. Afterwards we all commented, and appreciated, how this paper is called the Kirkwood-Webster Times by Kirkwoodians. They’ve been calling it that for as long as I can remember.
We talked about doing something about that one day. We purchased the domain and DBA names. Then, in true holiday fashion, we received a wish. But not just any wish — a wish from Santa himself. So for the first time ever, we switched our logo and made that wish come true in our Dec. 17 issue.
If only wishes were always that easy to fulfill. Sadly, they are not. But I do want to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year, and may at least one of your wishes come true this holiday season.
Cheers!