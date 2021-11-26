The old band’s getting back together! Well, there’s no band, but that’s how this Thanksgiving is starting to feel. After last year’s “Mostly only thankful to still be alive Thanksgiving,” this year is getting back to normal.
My wife and I have been hosting Thanksgiving for about 17 years, so not having the whole crew over last year was quite a disappointment. We still cooked the traditional feast ... we just had a lot more leftovers.
This year’s gonna be better though. We’ve got my brother and his wife coming, two of my nephews and their wives, plus a new addition this year in our Great Nephew Oliver. Welcome, Oliver, to your first Thanksgiving!
My dad, my wife’s dad and one of his fraternity brothers and his wife are coming as well. Then there are two of my wife’s cousins coming in from Jefferson City.
Our son who went off to college this fall returned last weekend. That’s like a whole new person coming and a whole new reason to be thankful.
Our youngest son has always appreciated our family get togethers, so I know he’s thankful that the more fun version of Thanksgiving is back up and running.
My wife’s mastery of planning, prep, timing and execution makes creating a large Thanksgiving dinner a breeze. I know it isn’t a breeze and it takes a lot of time and work to get it done, but she makes it look so easy. I can picture her cooking all day on Wednesday with the radio cranking some Petty and Zevon. Let the good times roll!
Wednesday will also be the traditional “hauling of the chairs and tables.” Since our first Thanksgiving, I have been borrowing a couple conference tables and all of the chairs from up here at the Times office. It’s a real treat carrying them down the fire escape and then back up on Friday. I did wise up and buy two tables a couple years ago, but I still bring home the chairs. I guess I’m just traditional that way ... well ... and cheap, and still quasi-young enough to do it.
I’m still debating whether I’ll pull out the guitar and play the same two songs I have for years. One of which leads me to my next topic ...
It was Christmas Eve many moons ago when my wife and I, along with our oldest son, were putting out the milk and cookies for Santa. Before we could finish, my son asked, “What about the games?”
“Games? What games?” we asked.
“The games for the reindeer!”
Ahhhh, the reindeer games!
And so with that, each year we would set out a board game or two for the reindeer to play while Santa has his milk and cookies.
That got me to thinking, so I set off to write my first Christmas song, “Reindeer Games.”
If you care to hear it, and find out why I never made it in the music biz, you can listen at tinyurl.com/ydnbawr6.
Happy Thanksgiving to everyone, and let’s all enjoy the upcoming holiday season. Whether you celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanza or Boxing Day, enjoy it to the fullest. You do you and let others do them. Peace to all.