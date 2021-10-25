Another startling announcement was made last week. Google has bought out both the A.M. and F.M. radio frequencies in an effort to bring them into the future.
“Radio uses such old, unreliable technology,” said some pro-tech guy.
Starting in 2023, all radio frequencies will be shut down and put on the 13G network, tying it to the internet, hence making it safer than ever before.
“Can you imagine using something so old you don’t need to create an account and give up personal information for it? That’s crazy! We’re looking to fix this broken down old radio thing. As it stands right now, listeners can’t even purchase Norton Anti-Virus or other Antivirus apps to protect themselves from the radio,” said Google representative Conal Cochran*.
Google’s new Pay For Life© program allows users to connect to their radio-net to learn how to rent ... um, subscribe to the radio stations of their choice. A la cart style.
According to a poll somewhere, the majority of radio listeners are sick and tired of having all of those radio stations to scan through. Google has now unleashed freedom on all radio users by permitting them to purchase only the stations they want.
Each radio station will set their own price for their monthly rental ... um, subscription. Prices range from $5 to $50 depending on which ones are the most greedy, and which ones carry sports. Hockey, baseball, soccer — all sports for that matter — will each have their own channel. That way, if you only like hockey and baseball, you are never subjected to listening to football or soccer. Get it?
Can’t seem to find that radio station you’re looking for? No worries. Amazon has gobbled up a good portion of the stations as well and once you sign up with them under their Amazon Dupe program, you’ll have access to more channels than you can handle ... unless you want a jazz or country music station. Those are Disney+ now.
Hulu, Netflix, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Peacock and a large variety of other outlets also provide stations. To find out more please visit www.google.com and search for it. Self service, baby!
Signing up is easy. All one needs to do is go through Google’s new, un-hackable, 12-step verification process to create an account for each radio-net station desired and give them a valid credit card.
Some overthinkers have complained, saying they prefer radio the old way, where they got everything they wanted, it was reliable, and they didn’t have to jump through hoops to get it.
“Pft, really?!?!” said Cochran. “Can they use their phone to select different avatars for themselves from any location with wi-fi service? That’s a big NOPE!”
Cochran continued, “One day people will realize they need to do away with the notion that they own things. They also need to hold their tongue and pay monthly for services, even if they used to get them for free, or they don’t get that service. Is that really what people want?”
OK. This is not a true story. It is meant to illustrate big tech’s business model. For now, radio is safe.
Happy Halloween!!!
* Conal Cochran is the villain in the movie Halloween 3.
This column is a part of a series chronicling how the rise of the internet has had a negative impact on journalism and society in general.