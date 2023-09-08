The 11th annual Kirkwood Greentree Festival Rotary Ramble runs are on Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Kirkwood Aquatics Center in Kirkwood Park, 111 South Geyer Road.
The ramble will feature 5K and 10K races, certified and administered by Big River Running Company, and a fun filled one-mile run for children. Registration for the 5K and 10K races is $40. The Fun Run is $10. To register, visit RotaryRamble.Org.
Check-in for the 5K and 10K races is 6:30 a.m. with a start time of 7:30 a.m. Medals and trophies will be awarded immediately after the runs.
The Fun Run starts at 8:30 a.m. following the 5K/10K races. This event begins near the big races finish line close to the School of Rock band stage. The children will enjoy a race path through Kirkwood Park and around Walker Lake with a few fun surprises along the way. Adults and chaperones may run with their kid racers at no charge.
The 2023 Greentree Festival theme is “Transportation Then & Now.” Prizes will be awarded for best costume. All three events are dog friendly so you can run with your pet.
The ramble will benefit five local charities: Kirkwood Firefighters Outreach, Kirkwood Police Officers Association, Kirkwood School District Project Now, Moms of Meacham and Kirk Care. Kirkwood Rotary donated $20,000 to local charities as a result of last year’s ramble.