One year down; hopefully many more to go. With this being our one-year anniversary issue, I can only laugh at how similar the week before that first issue was compared to the week before this one.
Last year, roughly a week before our first issue, we were still one delivery driver short. It was a big route, too. To be blunt, we were freaking out. It wasn’t exactly how we envisioned starting out. Luckily, we found a driver to take on that route just in time. Crisis averted.
Fast forward to the week before this issue. We were signed up to be in the Kirkwood Greentree Parade. We had a firetruck lined up three months prior to the parade, and it felt nice to have something taken care of so far in advance. But as luck would have it, the evening before the parade we were informed that the firetruck, along with two other trucks planned for backup, failed to start. So we quickly made a Plan B and decided to just walk and carry our banners in the parade. Crisis averted.
Those two stories pretty much sum up how the first year has been. One “crisis” after another, only to eventually be averted. Such is life sometimes. The best thing you can do is keep plugging away and pushing through whatever is thrown your way. It’s been quite the learning experience. I can happily say I’ve switched from calling things a “crisis” to simply “something that needs to be done.” That’s progress!
If I were asked what the hardest part of the past year has been for me
personally, it would have to be switching from a left-brain artistic type to a right-brain business type. It’s been a difficult conversion, but each day I get more comfortable with what I have to do.
There were a lot of days I didn’t feel like getting out of bed, but there was always one thing that kept me moving forward — our communities.
The support we have received from our readers, local businesses, city governments and school districts has been simply amazing. To be able to provide news and events to our communities, to be able to provide employment for those who had been unemployed during the shutdown and to be able to do it with all the integrity we’ve got was our main goal in bringing the paper back. Knock on wood, so far so good.
If I was asked what I’m most proud of during this past year, it would have to be simply bringing the newspaper back to print. As someone who has loved technology for over 40 years, the misuse of the internet by news organizations has disgusted me more than anything. I started out loving to work on our website and getting the paper online in various forms. Now I’m embarrassed I was part of it. I’ve studied the internet for over a decade, knowing it has been taking us in the wrong direction and knowing it only serves to divide.
Well, at least we all have one common bond to bring us together ... the Webster-Kirkwood Times, or as those in Kirkwood so proudly proclaimed at the parade, the Kirkwood-Webster Times. We’re one in the same and I thank you all.
Cheers to one year down and many more to come!