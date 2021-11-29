Santas on the Loose

Paula Wright, Stephanie Kane and Vicky Hickman prepare to run in the 9th annual Santas on the Loose event on Dec. 5, 2020. | file photo by Ursula Ruhl 

The streets of Webster Groves will be full of festive cheer for the 10th annual “Santas on the Loose” 5K Run on Saturday, Dec. 4. 

The 5K race begins at 8 a.m. at the Webster Groves Public Library, 301 E. Lockwood Ave., with a one-mile run/walk beginning at 8:45 a.m. All participants will receive a long sleeve shirt and a finisher medal. 

Water will be provided at the finish line, but no water station will be on the route. Runners are encouraged to bring their own beverages.

Cost is $45 for the 5K run/walk, and $40 for the one-mile run/walk. Proceeds benefit Saint Louis Crisis Nursery. 

There will be no in-person registration this year, but online registration will remain open until the start of the race. Virtual 5K and one-mile run/walk options are also available. For more information or to register, visit tinyurl.com/3ubbsv75.