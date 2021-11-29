The streets of Webster Groves will be full of festive cheer for the 10th annual “Santas on the Loose” 5K Run on Saturday, Dec. 4.
The 5K race begins at 8 a.m. at the Webster Groves Public Library, 301 E. Lockwood Ave., with a one-mile run/walk beginning at 8:45 a.m. All participants will receive a long sleeve shirt and a finisher medal.
Water will be provided at the finish line, but no water station will be on the route. Runners are encouraged to bring their own beverages.
Cost is $45 for the 5K run/walk, and $40 for the one-mile run/walk. Proceeds benefit Saint Louis Crisis Nursery.
There will be no in-person registration this year, but online registration will remain open until the start of the race. Virtual 5K and one-mile run/walk options are also available. For more information or to register, visit tinyurl.com/3ubbsv75.