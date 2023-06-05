Residents of The Algonquin Apartments, 55 S. Gore Ave. in Webster Groves, are attempting to grow a giant pumpkin from hybrid seeds that have been known to produce pumpkins in excess of 2,000 pounds.
Hixson Middle School student Caleb Smith, a Boy Scout and the grandson of an Algonquin resident, helped plant the seeds in early May under hydroponic grow lights in the basement garage of the apartments. The seeds have since sprouted and been moved to resident David Wichman’s fourth-floor balcony.
In early June, the two strongest sprouts will be planted in the building’s new pumpkin patch.