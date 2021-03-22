Happy birthday, Oakes! In honor of her son’s golden birthday on March 10, Becky Ortyl handed out a “Birthday Party In A Box” to anyone who visited the location of her new office at 122 W. Lockwood Ave. in Webster Groves.
Ortyl, along with husband Greg, is the founder of Mighty Oakes Heart Foundation, named in honor of Oakes, who was born in 2011 with a congenital heart defect and passed away at 15 months. This year is also the 10th anniversary of the foundation, which is a 501(c)3 dedicated to supporting families of children born with these devastating complications, both financially and emotionally.
“It’s been 10 years of us helping families who have children with congenital heart defects,” said Becky Ortyl. “Since we can’t get together, we’ve got these birthday boxes. It’s a celebration in a box.”
The boxes contained cake, candles, noisemakers, party hats and a card — everything needed to celebrate safely at home. Each box also featured an explanation of the organization’s mission, and a QR code linked to a playlist of the Ortyls’ favorite “Mighty Hits.” Oakes’ birthday mix included “Let There Be Love” by Nat King Cole, “Good As Hell” by Lizzo, and “Can’t Stop The Feeling” by Justin Timberlake.
The Ortyls also invited visitors to write wishes on paper acorns, which were hung on a tree displayed in the window of the new Mighty Oakes Heart Foundation office.
To learn more about Mighty Oakes, visit www.mightyoakes.org.