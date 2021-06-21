Webster University has received a federal grant of more than $1 million to work with the St. Louis County Department of Public Health and other community health organizations.
The grant will be used to identify and treat mental health issues in patients from immigrant and underserved communities who are seeking medical treatment.
The four-year grant will be overseen by Muthoni Musangali in the Webster University College of Arts and Sciences Department of Professional Counseling. The grant was issued by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services through its Behavioral Health Workforce Education and Training program.
Through the grant, Webster University will partner with the St. Louis County Department of Public Health and other community agencies to improve the delivery of mental health services to high-need and underserved populations within the greater St. Louis region.
This model addresses “trauma-informed care, historical, cultural/religious factors shaping minority attitudes toward healthcare, and cultural and linguistic diversity.”
Counselors will be specially trained to identify mental health issues in patients who are entering various medical intake offices in the county, and then make sure that the mental health issues are addressed along with the medical issue that was first being diagnosed. The program will pay special attention to immigrants and those from underserved neighborhoods.