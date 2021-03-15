Webster University recently announced the newly created Gleich Honors College in recognition of Marianne and Peter Gleich, who donated $1 million for the project.
One of the largest single donations to Webster University in the past decade, the funding will be used to expand learning and research opportunities for all undergraduate students.
“The Gleich Honors College will offer additional academic challenges, opportunities for purposeful community engagement, as well as pursuing research that spans various academic disciplines which can be broadly applied to issues of global significance,” said Webster University Chancellor Beth Stroble.
“This program is the most recent embodiment of the Gleichs’ vision for expanding exceptional educational opportunities for Webster students,” she added. “Their generosity assures that Webster University continues to thrive as an institution that meets students’ needs and furthers their dreams.”
Applications for the new Gleich Honors College will be announced in the coming months.