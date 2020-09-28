Hello there ladies and gentlemen. Are you ready to read? I hope so! It’s been quite a while since readers have had a chance to sit down, relax and hold a printed version of the Webster-Kirkwood Times in their hands. I hope you enjoy it.
I’d like to take a minute to introduce myself as the new publisher. I grew up in Sappington, attended Lindbergh Schools and graduated from Lindbergh High School in 1988.
I met my wife, Shannon, at Southwest Missouri State University, now Missouri State. She is a preschool teacher in Webster Groves. I have two sons: Josh, a senior at Webster Groves High School; and Casey, an eighth grader at Hixson Middle School.
The time between the last printed issue on March 27, and this newspaper, dated Sept. 25, feels like an eternity. I can honestly
say these past six months have been very stressful. Out of all the craziness, to be introducing myself for this first edition feels surreal. There have been a lot of ups and downs along the way and many, many sleepless nights.
I must admit though, the first three weeks without a job were very enjoyable. Sure there was the whole pandemic thing going on, but I was making the best of it. As a songwriter/musician, I was able to really get some things done. I worked on a music video I had been planning and then decided to write a Coronavirus parody song ... which was the style at the time. I was able to spend time with my wife and kids that I never would have had otherwise. They just repaved the roads in our neighborhood, which made for some great skateboarding. The idea of having more than one week off of work was exciting and things were going pretty well overall, but soon that all changed.
Before the Times shut down, I had mentioned to my boss that one day I could envision running the paper. It was something my wife and I had discussed several times before. So that’s why, a few weeks later, he informed me that the paper was going to be sold. Immediate panic set in. It was one thing to be out of work thinking there was a job on the other side. It was an entirely different feeling not having that safety net to look forward to.
I looked into the possibilities, crunched the numbers, made phone calls, thought about it, considered it some more and then came to the conclusion that buying the newspaper was simply too much to handle. I had to put it on the back-burner. The idea of it all was just too overwhelming.
So there I was, faced with no job and, despite being a graphic designer for over 20 years, no portfolio to even start applying for jobs. The search began for any and all design work I could find. I had a good amount of freelance work, as well as work I had done for the paper, and it didn’t take long to get going.
The more I worked on my portfolio, the more I came to realize that the Webster-Kirkwood Times wasn’t just my job and it wasn’t just a newspaper I had worked for. It played a larger role in the community — a role I never truly appreciated or understood.
The Webster Groves Community Days programs, Kirkwood and Webster Groves School District directories, Webster Arts Fair programs, Senior Expos, the Old Webster Jazz & Blues Festival sponsorship, and on and on. We weren’t only providing news to the community, we were a part of the community. I kept asking, “Who is going to do this ... or who will do that now that we’re gone?” It felt a lot more important to me than it ever had before.
Meanwhile, donations from readers kept coming in with all the comments saying they really missed us and hoped we would be back soon. I found that very interesting because in reality, we weren’t really gone, we were still online. But without the printed paper it just wasn’t the same. To many, it felt like we were gone. The emptiness of digital versus real was being felt by many.
At the beginning of June, Times employees received a letter from then publisher Dwight Bitikofer explaining that the newspaper was for sale. The letter also described a few scenarios for the future of the paper. Option #2 described the potential for a group of employees to step up and possibly purchase the paper. Who better to run a newspaper than those who had already been running it? Then all the possibilities began.
Employee A emailed employees B and C, and we met. Then B met with A to ask about D and ... well, you get the gist. A lot of thinking and quite a few meetings were had until eventually the final group came together. It just felt right. Each of us represented a different department and together we knew just enough to have the confidence to believe that, yes, we could do this.
I can’t count how many meetings we had. Some in my backyard. Some at CJ Mugg’s. Some at the Times office. Meet, get excited, feel overwhelmed, get exhausted, feel like calling it quits and then get excited again. Repeat for weeks. Eventually, though, we worked through it and were able to make an offer which was accepted.
Now the really hard work begins. For every aspect of the business one of us knows, there’s another 20 we don’t, but we’re whittling it down. We’re learning. Most of all, though, we’re ready to get this show on the road.
I shudder at the thought of quality community journalism falling by the wayside. It is too important to fail, and I sincerely hope all community newspapers regain or retain their roles as the best source of information to those it matters to most — their communities.
We thank all the businesses who advertise and make this newspaper possible. We hope that all of our readers will support those same businesses. We look forward to being a part of the community once again, and embrace the opportunity to do so.
On a side note, the title of this column was taken from the first song on one of my favorite albums as a youth ... “Cheap Trick at Budokan.” It set the stage for their best selling album ever. Just this year it was selected for preservation in the National Recording Registry for being “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant” by the Library of
Congress. It is my hope that this introduction will help set the stage for many great years to come.
Thank you!