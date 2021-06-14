The state will be returning more than $1.2 million to Great Circle following the nonprofit’s appeal of a recent audit alleging the behavioral health organization overbilled the state for Medicaid services.
The settlement agreement announced Tuesday between Great Circle and the Missouri Medicaid Audit and Compliance Unit states that Great Circle will pay only $9,250 — less than one-half of 1% of the alleged overpayment amount of $1.9 million. The state will refund Great Circle the $1.2 million it already paid as was required during the appeals process.
In the settlement, the Missouri Medicaid Audit and Compliance Unit also acknowledged no admission of wrongdoing by Great Circle, whose headquarters are in Webster Groves. Now that the parties have come to an agreement, Great Circle is dismissing its appeal.
“Great Circle’s policy is one of transparency — and that includes full cooperation with all reviews, audits and investigations,” said Paula Fleming, Great Circle’s president and chief executive officer. “We took this issue
very seriously and, through collaboration, we were able to reach a conclusion both favorable to Great Circle and acceptable to the state.”
Because Great Circle’s behavioral health work with children and families includes working with multiple funders and donors, Fleming said it’s vital that these entities have faith in the nonprofit’s processes and for Great Circle to be properly reimbursed for the services it provides.
A behavioral health nonprofit, Great Circle provides a wide variety of services to children and families at multiple locations throughout the state.
The organization’s campus at 330 N. Gore Ave. in Webster Groves has been embroiled in turmoil over the past several months. Following a slew of problems including an FBI raid, employee arrests and the audit alleging Medicaid fraud, Great Circle’s residential treatment program at the Webster Groves headquarters closed on April 30. In March, five employees were charged with felonies for physically abusing children who have autism.
Although the residential treatment program has closed, all other operations at the Webster Groves campus are continuing. That includes a K-12 school that provides specialized education and therapy services for hundreds of area students, family and parent support, home visits, foster care case management, autism respite and more.