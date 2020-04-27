After ongoing consideration, The Muny announced on Monday, April 27, a revised schedule of musical theatre in Forest Park this summer.
Opening night has been pushed to July 20, with five of the originally planned shows continuing for the 2020 season. The remaining two shows will be pushed into 2021.
The Muny continues to monitor and adapt to the guidance of those officials with the best interest of the community in mind, wrote Muny leadership in a press release. If by June 8 conditions for a July 20 opening have not been deemed safe and positive for the community, the entire season will be postponed until the summer of 2021.
The modified 2020 season featuring new production dates includes:
- "Chicago," July 20-26
- "The Sound of Music," July 29 - August 4
- "On Your Feet!," August 7-13
- "Smokey Joe's Cafe," August 15-21
- "Seven Brides for Seven Brothers," August 24-30
The two shows originally slated for the seven-show lineup that will move into the 2021 season are: Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins and Sweeney Todd.