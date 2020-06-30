The International Photography Hall of Fame and Museum (IPHF) is set to reopen its doors to the public on Wednesday, July 8 with a new exhibition. "Masterworks: Highlights from the IPHF Collection," celebrates 55 years of the IPHF and features iconic images from over 50 artists, including: Ansel Adams, Margaret Bourke-White, Julia Margaret Cameron, Ernst Haas, Yousuf Karsh, James Nachtwey, Steve McCurry, Paul Nicklen, Gordon Parks, Alfred Stieglitz, Sebastião Salgado, Edward Steichen, and Jerry Uelsmann, among others.
Originally slated for late March, the exhibition was postponed due to COVID-19 stay-at-home orders. Masks are required for entry. To see IPHF's COVID-19 procedures, click here.
Admission to the exhibition is free for members and $10 for non-members or $5 for seniors and students. IPHF's reduced hours of operation are: Wednesday – Saturday, 11am – 4pm.